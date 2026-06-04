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Age-friendly cities: A housing challenge for the future

By Rosa Agutu | Jun. 4, 2026

President William Ruto during the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan. [PCS]

Imagine growing old in a city that was never designed for you, climbing stairs you can no longer manage, living far from healthcare, isolated from the community, and struggling to remain independent.

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World Urban Forum Elderly Housing Urban Planning Age-Friendly Cities
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