Ruto assures Kenyans of peaceful 2027 polls

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President William Ruto during the consecration of Rev. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of ACK Diocese of Katakwa in Busia. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the country will remain peaceful as political campaigns for the 2027 General Election gather momentum, saying the government will not allow violence, criminal gangs or destruction of property to undermine national stability.

Speaking during the consecration and enthronement of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County, the President emphasized that peace would remain the government's foremost priority regardless of political competition.

“I agree that peace is not negotiable. All of us, irrespective of who we are, our political persuasion or political leaning, must have a peaceful nation,” Ruto said.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will have peaceful elections. Elections come and go, but this nation must remain firm, united and stable.”

His remarks come at a time when political temperatures are steadily rising, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and opposition coalitions intensifying grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2027 polls.

Recent months have witnessed heightened political activity across the country, accompanied by protests that have, at times, turned violent and resulted in the destruction of businesses and public property.

The President maintained that every political leader had a constitutional right to campaign and present their agenda to voters but stressed that the democratic space must not be abused to foment chaos.

“Every leader should be given the chance to express themselves. Those with an agenda should explain it. Those with policies should explain them. Even those with no plan or policy should be allowed to speak. But we must all ensure that we have peace,” he said.

Ruto said the government had drawn lessons from recent demonstrations, arguing that some had been infiltrated by criminal elements intent on looting and vandalism rather than expressing genuine political grievances.

“We have seen protests graduate into goonism. No one will be allowed to engage in crime and destroy peace in our nation,” he said.

He added that security agencies had been instructed to firmly deal with criminal gangs while safeguarding the constitutional rights of citizens to assemble peacefully and participate in lawful political activities.

The President's message echoed an earlier appeal by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, who called on political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements as the country approaches another election cycle.

“We have one Kenya. We have no spare country,” Archbishop Sapit said, cautioning that inflammatory rhetoric could inflame tensions if left unchecked.

Kenya has experienced periods of election-related violence in the past, most notably after the disputed 2007 General Election, when more than 1,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. While subsequent elections have generally been more peaceful, concerns over political intolerance and sporadic unrest continue to feature prominently during campaign periods.

Beyond politics, Ruto pledged to accelerate development projects in Busia County. He announced that he would return next month to launch the 58-kilometre Butula–Amukura–Kocholia road, saying the project would enhance transport and stimulate economic activity in the region.

The President also highlighted ongoing investments in cross-border infrastructure with Uganda, including the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba, construction of new highways, electricity connectivity, affordable housing projects, modern markets and expanded university hostel facilities.

On healthcare, Ruto urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the government was strengthening the health sector through the recruitment of more nurses, improved hospital equipment and increased funding to county governments to enhance access to quality medical services.