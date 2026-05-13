Future of art, technology and Kenya's creative economy in job creation

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s creative economy being positioned as key driver of youth job creation through integration of art, technology and innovation. [iStockphoto]

The creative industry is well placed to create new jobs for the youth and boost the country‘s economy, top government officials have said.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, said Kenya’s creative economy holds immense potential for employment creation, innovation and national transformation.

“Platforms such as the Women In Technology and Innovation Africa Creative show demonstrate how technology, culture and creativity can work together to create sustainable opportunities for young people and creative entrepreneurs,” he said during the Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) Creative Show 2026. The event brought together policymakers, artists, innovators, cultural practitioners, institutions and development partners for a full-day celebration of creativity, culture and digital innovation.

There were high-level panel discussions, cultural showcases, performances from institutions including Kenyatta University, exhibitions, networking opportunities and conversations on the future of Kenya’s creative economy.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development, Susan Mang’eni, noted the importance of creative enterprises as part of Kenya’s MSME ecosystem. This is achieved through supporting artists, innovators and cultural entrepreneurs through policy, market access and partnerships, which are critical to strengthening livelihoods and expanding economic inclusion.

Founder of Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) Eunice Pohlmann said the creative show was not just an event but a movement that seeks to bridge the gender gaps within art, technology and innovation.

“We believe the future belongs to creators who can combine culture, storytelling and digital tools to shape new possibilities for Africa,” Pohlmann emphasised. WITIA advisory member Bella Namango echoed the sentiments, saying that the intersection between technology and art is redefining how we preserve heritage, communicate ideas and create impact. “By bringing together creatives and innovators, we are opening doors for collaboration, research, education and sustainable growth within the creative economy.”

From the event, partnerships were mentioned by most of the keynote speakers, terming them as more essential in such industries, helps in building inclusive and impactful creative spaces.

Through collaboration with institutions, organisations, and community platforms, initiatives can be created that can spearhead in empowering women, youth and emerging creatives to thrive for the economic growth of the country.