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Mt Kenya leaders accuse Ruto of ethnic profiling

By Ndungu Gachane and Irungu Wahome | Jun. 3, 2026

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) members, led by the Secretary General John Methu, during a media briefing on the Ebola. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A section of Mt Kenya region leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of ethnic profiling against communities from the Mt Kenya region.

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Rigathi Gachagua William Ruto Mt Kenya Politics Ethnic Profiling
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