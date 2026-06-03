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Irregular party hopping rocks political outfits ahead of polls

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun. 3, 2026
DCP Secretary General John Methu, during a media briefing, condemned the establishment of the Ebola quarantine in Nanyuki. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The recent appointment of  Senator John Methu as DCP party’s Secretary General has thrust back into the fore the fragrant violation of party hopping laws governing political outfits by elected leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Realignments from across the political divide have also shed light on the fact that behind closed-door meetings, shifting alliances and subtle public messaging, key players are laying the foundation for what is expected to be a high-stakes contest. And with the battle lines forming early, all indications are that the real race may be decided well before election day.

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Political Realignments Gachagua's DCP Party Nyandarua Senator John Methu 2027 General Election
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