Trail of extra-judiciary killings leaves Trans Nzoia residents puzzled

A trail of extra-judicial killings at State-owned Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) farms has left many residents with unanswered questions as the cases remain unsolved.
Dennis Kwemoi,40, becomes the latest victim of unchecked alleged police brutality and unaccountability in the area.
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