Taiwan firm to unveil AI computers at tech conference

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The innovation in computers will allow users to utilise AI without necessarily having to connect to AI software available online. [Couretsy]

Kenya’s aggressive digital market has caught the attention of the Taiwanese electronic consumer product company ASUS, which will be unveiling its portfolio of AI-enabled personal computers in an upcoming tech summit.

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) summit, slated for May 19-21, is a platform where tech firms and startups showcase their innovations. It is being held for the first time in Kenya. ASUS Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa Tolga Özdil noted that the GITEX platform is considering the transformation the region is going through.

“As the region undergoes a significant shift with industry trends like AI, cloud and sustainability, GITEX Kenya gives us the platform to show our latest innovations to customers in the enterprise, SMB and government sectors,” he said. Ozdil said Kenya is a critical market in the company’s expansion goal. “We’re excited to be a part of the inaugural edition of GITEX Kenya. The country plays an important role in ASUS’s commercial long-term vision for the African market,” he noted.

The innovation in computers will allow users to utilise AI without necessarily having to connect to AI software available online. The products include the ExpertBook series and workstation PCs at the exhibition.

Designed for next-generation professionals, the B9406 features up to 50 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which enables it to perform AI tasks on-device without affecting the performance or battery life.

“ASUS’s line of PCs integrates AI support at the hardware level, allowing professionals to take advantage of AI tools without the need to connect online. In addition to that, our devices demonstrate the highest level of security fit for organisations where data protection is a must,” said Ozdil.

The company is riding on the Kenya AI Strategy 2025-2030, which positions the region as a hub for AI research.

ASUS will support its ambitions with innovative AI-ready solutions.

According to the Digital 2026 Mid-Year Global Update Report, Kenya leads the world in the use of AI tools, with 97.5 per cent of internet users aged 16 and above engaging with AI platforms each month.

The United Arab Emirates and Indonesia follow closely, with usage rates above 93 per cent, while Egypt and the Philippines also record high engagement. Kenya’s Special Envoy for Technology Philip Thigo, earlier noted that Kenya has been at the forefront of adopting digital technology and is well-positioned to integrate and develop AI.

“We have found that Kenya’s use of AI tools like ChatGPT and OpenAI is surpassing a lot of these first-world countries.

This means that as a nation, we should now be looking towards building more data centres so we can handle our own data,” he said. Thigo is among the notable names expected to take part in the GITEX Summit.