Calls for youth to be tech-savvy and exploit digital economy opportunities

Kenyan youth have been challenged to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital skills, and innovation to create jobs and drive national development.

Andrew Kagwa, Operations Editor at the Standard Group, said Kenya’s future lies in the hands of tech-savvy youth who are fluent in AI and innovative.

“Congratulations on your excellent exam performance. Make good use of this opportunity. You have begun the journey of becoming the leaders of tomorrow. While there is competition for grades and marks, strive to be job creators,” said Kagwa, a veteran journalist with nearly three decades of experience.

He added: “Take advantage of the digital economy in particular, understand solution provision through apps, and tap into opportunities on digital platforms. Most organisations, including media, are growing and expanding their digital presence, resulting in opportunities for youth."

Kagwa was speaking to the 2026 cohort of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) during their two-week induction at Kasarani in Nairobi, ahead of deployment to countryside branches for a six-month paid internship.

The 2026 cohort includes 733 top-performing students from the Wings to Fly and Elimu scholarship programs, representing every sub-county and top national performers.

Following the induction, all scholars will begin internships at Equity Bank branches across Kenya, earning Sh50,000 per month each for six months, gaining hands-on experience in banking, leadership and community service.

Kagwa, who is also the current Chair of the Digital Journalists of Kenya (DJK), urged the ELP scholars to be impactful leaders who stand up for what is right, offer direction and lead with purpose.

Tapping into his experience as a long-serving editorial administrator, Kagwa encouraged the students to aspire to strengthen institutions and transform communities wherever they serve.

Drawing from his early years in journalism, Kagwa advised the students to remain open-minded, embrace diversity, and be ready to work anywhere they are deployed.

Upon settling into their branch placements, the scholars will begin a College Counselling program to help them explore scholarship opportunities abroad.

“Make the best of every opportunity that presents itself to you. Equity has given you a platform, don’t be complainers, be solution providers. To lead effectively, develop strong interpersonal skills,” said Kagwa, who is currently undertaking an Masters in Leadership Studies.

Kagwa also highlighted the expanding opportunities in the media industry, particularly in digital and social media spaces.

He added, “How you work and interact with people will enhance your leadership abilities. Keep yourself updated with current affairs, master your subject and read widely to grow your mind.”

The administrator emphasised that Africa needs a smart, innovative workforce, noting that the scholars are just beginning their leadership journey and should avoid distractions, especially on social media.

He encouraged them to consume information that builds character and to use their time on digital platforms and social media constructively.

Kagwa also asked the scholars to build a formidable personal brand and protect it jealously from reputational damage.

He said building a formidable brand requires intentional effort, delivering quality work, demonstrating integrity, communicating clearly, and continuously improving.

“Creating a strong reputation is not all. Protecting it is crucial. One careless action, unethical decision, or moment of poor judgment can erode years of hard-earned credibility and even get you denied a job upon scrutiny of your online activities,” said Kagwa, adding that guarding one’s personal brand means being mindful of behaviour both online and offline.

Since its establishment in 1998, ELP has supported 10,505 university scholars across Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda.

A total of 1,115 students have secured admission to leading global universities on fully funded scholarships, including Ivy League institutions such as Columbia University, Harvard University, Princeton University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Speaking yesterday, Tuesday, to the students, Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group and Executive Chairman of Equity Group Foundation (EGF), hailed the scholars as a generation of problem-solvers ready to transform communities.

“Out of thousands of high-performing students, you earned your place in this program. That achievement matters, but it is only the beginning. You are Africa’s future doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and public servants,” he told the scholars.

He highlighted the tangible impact of ELP graduates, noting that they mentor younger scholars and contribute to initiatives such as the flagship Equity Afya health program.

Dr. Mwangi urged the scholars to develop critical thinking, take initiative, and lead with integrity.