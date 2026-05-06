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Leave Nganyas alone: They define Kenyan culture and creativity

By XN Iraki | May. 6, 2026

Matatus define not just the Kenyan transport system, but the culture too. By reading what’s written or painted (graffiti) on matatus, I easily keep track of the happenings in Kenya’s subcultures.

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Nairobi Nganyas Matatu Graffiti Nganya Culture Matatu Culture
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