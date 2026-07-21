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Charles Owino appointed as Government Spokesperson

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 21, 2026
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The former Police Spokesperson has been appointed the new Government Spokesperson, taking over from Mwaura.

President William Ruto has promoted Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura in a fresh round of changes within the Executive, while also making nominations to key constitutional commissions and statutory bodies.

In an Executive Order issued on Tuesday, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the Public Service Commission had approved promotions and redeployments affecting senior government officials.

Under the changes, Mwaura was promoted and redesignated as the Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

Charles Owino Wahong’o was redeployed from the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy to the Executive Office of the President, where he will serve as Acting Head of Government Communications. 

The former Police Spokesperson has been appointed the new Government Spokesperson, taking over from Mwaura.

At the same time, Ruto also nominated new office holders to key constitutional commissions and approved changes within the senior ranks of the Executive in a fresh round of appointments aimed at filling vacancies and strengthening government institutions.

Among the nominees is Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu, who has been picked to serve as the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). 

Ruto also nominated Ms. Antonina Lentoijoni and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion as members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Ms. Flora Mutua was nominated as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In the nominations, Ruto also named seven individuals to serve on the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit in accordance with the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

The nominees are Wilson Kuria Thuita (Murang'a), Silvya C. Apaa (Busia), Ahmed Kanyara Bishar (Wajir), Pascalyne Ntang'enoi Kimiriri (Laikipia), Ken Riaga (Migori), Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa (Nakuru) and Mary Nanjala Kilobi (Nairobi).

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Related Topics

Charles Owino Isaac Mwaura Wilson Sossion
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