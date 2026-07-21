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Daughter accuses father of marrying her off at 17 for a bottle of beer

By Joackim Bwana | Jul. 21, 2026
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Defilement conviction quashed over doubts about complainant's age. [Courtesy]

Jimwat’s song “Kumbe ni under 18! Sa mi ningejuaje? Nitambiaje jaji” (Oh, so she is under 18! How could I have known? What will I tell the judge?) speaks to the circumstance of Baya Mitsanze, who has escaped 10 years in jail for sleeping with a girl whose age is disputed.

For a bottle of beer and Sh15,000 as dowry to the father of MK, Mitsanze allegedly married the young girl who claimed she was 17 years old at the time.

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High Court Child Marriage Defilement Case Baya Mitsanze
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