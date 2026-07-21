Daughter accuses father of marrying her off at 17 for a bottle of beer

Defilement conviction quashed over doubts about complainant's age. [Courtesy]

Jimwat’s song “Kumbe ni under 18! Sa mi ningejuaje? Nitambiaje jaji” (Oh, so she is under 18! How could I have known? What will I tell the judge?) speaks to the circumstance of Baya Mitsanze, who has escaped 10 years in jail for sleeping with a girl whose age is disputed.

For a bottle of beer and Sh15,000 as dowry to the father of MK, Mitsanze allegedly married the young girl who claimed she was 17 years old at the time.