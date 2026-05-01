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Africa's digital shift gains momentum as Huawei unveils new technologies in Nairobi

By Juliet Omelo | May. 1, 2026
Adam Lane, Policy and partnerships lead at Huawei demonstrates their technology to Vice President Kithure Kindiki and the ICT cabinet,Hon.William Kabogo, during the ongoing 15th edition of the Connected Africa Summit at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi. [ Juliet Omelo,Standard]

African leaders and technology firms have intensified calls for deeper digital integration as Huawei unveiled next-generation connectivity and energy solutions at the Connected Africa Summit 2026 in Nairobi.

 The company highlighted innovations in connectivity, digital inclusion, digital power and renewable energy aimed at accelerating Africa’s digital transformation.

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Africa digital transformation summit Nairobi Huawei connectivity and AI solutions Digital Public Infrastructure Africa integration continental digital economy collaboration
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