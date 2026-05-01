Africa's digital shift gains momentum as Huawei unveils new technologies in Nairobi

African leaders and technology firms have intensified calls for deeper digital integration as Huawei unveiled next-generation connectivity and energy solutions at the Connected Africa Summit 2026 in Nairobi.
The company highlighted innovations in connectivity, digital inclusion, digital power and renewable energy aimed at accelerating Africa’s digital transformation.
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