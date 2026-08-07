Cancel Ruto, Sakaja agreement, says Senate

President William Ruto with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File,Standard]]

The Senate has now called for the suspension of the Sh80 billion cooperation agreement between the National Government and Nairobi City County Government, saying that it is undermining devolution.

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, chaired by Mohamed Abbas, moved a report in the House saying there is a need to first resolve pending issues that arose during the committee’s analysis of the agreement.