Kisumu, Nairobi among worst users of development funds

‎Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja makes his remarks before the Senate Committee on National Security Chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo in regards to the inquiry before the Committee on Firefighting and Disaster Management preparedness by the Nairobi County Government at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. July 23rd,2206. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Embu, Narok, Wajir, Kitui and Kilifi are the best performing counties, with their adherence to the fiscal responsibility principle indicating significant shifts in county fiscal performance compared to the last financial year.

This is in accordance with the report by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) released yesterday, which reflected both improvements in fiscal discipline and persistent challenges in certain counties.