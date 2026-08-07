Kisumu, Nairobi among worst users of development funds

Embu, Narok, Wajir, Kitui and Kilifi are the best performing counties, with their adherence to the fiscal responsibility principle indicating significant shifts in county fiscal performance compared to the last financial year.
This is in accordance with the report by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) released yesterday, which reflected both improvements in fiscal discipline and persistent challenges in certain counties.
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