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Governors hail performance but there is lots of ground to cover

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 7, 2026
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Council of Governors(COG) Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi led Governors as he deliver their Annual State of Devolution address at the COG head office in Nairobi on August 6, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

County governments have reported significant progress in expanding healthcare, education, agriculture and other devolved services, but warned that inadequate funding, delayed transfer of devolved functions and capacity constraints continue to hinder the full implementation of devolution.

Delivering the 2025/26 State of Devolution Address, Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi said counties had strengthened service delivery across key sectors while calling for faster transfer of devolved functions together with the resources required to implement them.

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Related Topics

State of Devolution Address 2025/26 County Governments County Pending Bills County Funding
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