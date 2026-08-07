Governors hail performance but there is lots of ground to cover

County governments have reported significant progress in expanding healthcare, education, agriculture and other devolved services, but warned that inadequate funding, delayed transfer of devolved functions and capacity constraints continue to hinder the full implementation of devolution.
Delivering the 2025/26 State of Devolution Address, Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi said counties had strengthened service delivery across key sectors while calling for faster transfer of devolved functions together with the resources required to implement them.
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