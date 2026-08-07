Ruto's State House handouts must stop

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President William Ruto mmeets teachers in StateHouse Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The presidency, which is the seat of executive authority in Kenya, is inherently a public institution. Governed by the State House and Official Residences Act, Kenya’s state houses, from the principal residence in Nairobi to regional lodges spread across the country, exist as official workplaces and symbols of executive continuity.

Legally, no statute explicitly forbids President William Ruto, or any other incumbent, from opening these State houses’ gates to ordinary citizens, community groups, or professional associations that seek an appointment with the head of State. Receiving delegations is a standard exercise of executive discretion, and engaging directly with various interest groups can foster a sense of civic access that previous administrations often reserved for elites and foreign dignitaries.

Yet, hosting citizens to discuss policy is a different ball game altogether from using State House premises to dispense public resources to target groups. While the hostings themselves sit in a legal gray zone, the timing, manner, and financial footprint of these events have increasingly become suspect. At a time when the nation faces formidable economic headwinds, the practice of dishing out millions in facilitation fees, direct pledges, and political handouts transforms a noble public facility into a campaign tool funded at the taxpayers expense.

Reports from the Controller of Budget and Treasury proposals highlight that State House operations have triggered dramatic budget escalations, with billions allocated toward hospitality, official travel, and operational expenses. More than 60 high-profile delegations have gathered at the State House since September 2022, ranging from religious leaders to thousands of teachers and informal sector workers. When single events draw millions of shillings in transport, catering, and empowerment handouts, the line between routine governance and early electoral positioning gets obliterated. Government critics and legal scholars rightly draw parallels to the political playbook of the 1992 era, where public patronage was deployed to secure political compliance.

The core of the controversy lies in public financial management. While the President possesses broad administrative discretion, spending public funds on delegation logistics and financial incentives runs counter to the spirit of the Public Finance Management Act. Public money in a constitutional democracy demands strict accountability, transparency, and prudence. Facilitation payments for attendees or multi-million-shilling venue pledges directly divert scarce revenue away from urgent national priorities.

Kenya’s critical public sectors; from strained health facilities under the Social Health Authority to delayed school capitation and underfunded infrastructure, are in desperate need of every available shilling. It is unconscionable for state hospitality budgets to swell while hospitals suffer from medicine shortages and schools struggle to cover basic operational costs.

Opening State House to ordinary Kenyans is a positive gesture, but it must not carry a heavy price tag for the National Treasury. President Ruto should slow down on the State House handouts and costly delegation hosting. Public dialogue should continue through structured, modest channels that honor public resources and safeguard institutional integrity.