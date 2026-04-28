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National Assembly eyes cloud, AI upgrade after global media summit

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 28, 2026
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The National Association of Broadcasters-run NAB Show is the world’s largest gathering focused on broadcasting, streaming and AI.

The National Assembly is moving to adopt cloud-based technologies to modernize its broadcasting systems and enhance live coverage of House proceedings following a benchmarking mission to the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas.

Lawmakers said insights from the global forum will also inform an ongoing review of Kenya’s media laws and regulatory frameworks as Parliament seeks to align with rapid technological advancements in broadcasting and digital communication.

A joint delegation comprising Members of Parliament, regulators, and officials from the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications attended the summit to study emerging trends in artificial intelligence, newsroom technologies, and digital broadcasting systems.

The team was led by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, Chairperson of the Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation.

Other members included Limuru MP John Kiragu, Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ngetit, and Wajir South MP Mohammed Adow.

During the forum, global technology firms, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Google Cloud, demonstrated how artificial intelligence is now embedded across content production, post-production, distribution, and newsroom workflows.

The shift, delegates noted, is moving from experimental adoption to measurable impact through workflow automation, new revenue models, and evolving debates on trust and content ownership.

The delegation also held engagements with leading industry players such as Evertz Microsystems, Black Box, Qumulo, G-Technology, and Canon to explore possible upgrades for the Parliamentary Broadcasting Unit.

"Parliament has significant potential to enhance real-time dissemination of information, particularly through live broadcasts of committee sittings," Kiarie said.

On his part, Adow emphasized the need to update existing legislation to support digital platforms capable of wider distribution of parliamentary content.

The National Association of Broadcasters-run NAB Show is the world’s largest gathering focused on broadcasting, streaming, artificial intelligence, and the creator economy.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo, who was also part of the delegation, said artificial intelligence is already reshaping the media landscape by influencing costs, revenue streams, and industry partnerships.

"Evolving dynamics such as capital flows and platform fragmentation are redefining the global media market," Omwoyo added.

The delegation underscored the need for stronger coordination between the National Assembly, the Media Council of Kenya, and the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications to drive policy and legislative reforms.

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