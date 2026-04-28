APA Apollo Group reports 14 per cent growth in insurance revenue

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Grace Nganga Macharia, Group Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at APA Apollo Group, William Makatiani, CEO of Serianu Limited and Ashok Shah, Group CEO of APA Apollo Group, at the launch of APA’s new Cyber Insurance.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The APA Apollo Group reports a strong set of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting a year of sustainable profitable growth, customer-focused innovation, and continued investment in people, technology, and partnerships.

APA Apollo recorded a 27% increase in total assets to KES 61.0 billion, up from KES 47.9 billion in 2024, while insurance revenue rose by 14% to KES 24.6 billion. Profit before tax grew by 37% to KES 2.85 billion, demonstrating strong earnings momentum and underlining a clear focus on sustainable and profitable growth driven by disciplined underwriting and operational efficiency.

The General Insurance business in Kenya and Uganda delivered resilient performance, with revenue increasing to KES 20.2 billion and profit before tax rising by 23% to KES 1.32 billion. This performance reflects a strong emphasis on customer-centric solutions, improved risk selection, and disciplined pricing in line with evolving client needs. APA Insurance continues to be the leader in this sector.

APA Life Assurance continued to accelerate the Group’s growth trajectory, delivering standout results across all key metrics. Total assets grew by 69% to KES 28.7 billion, insurance revenue increased by 50% to KES 4.35 billion, and profit before tax rose by 66% to KES 583 million. This growth has been driven by strong Group synergies, leveraging bancassurance partnerships and deepening relationships with customers seeking long-term financial security through Life Insurance. Gross written premium went up to KES 14.3b from KES 5.89b, taking APA Life to the 4th market position. Its pension clients will enjoy a 12% net credit to their total contributions.

The Group’s shareholders’ funds and statutory reserves increased to KES 17.65 billion, reinforcing a strong capital base to support future expansion and long-term obligations to policyholders.

Beyond financial performance, APA Apollo Group continued to strengthen its foundation through targeted investments in digital transformation, technology, data, and process optimisation. Ongoing digital transformation initiatives are enhancing operational efficiency, enabling real-time customer engagement, and positioning the business to deliver more seamless, accessible insurance solutions.

Equally, the Group has remained committed to building a high-performance organisation by focusing on people and culture- empowering teams, strengthening leadership, and fostering accountability, innovation, and service excellence.

Commenting on the results, Group CEO Ashok Shah said: "Our 2025 performance reflects a deliberate strategy centred on profitable growth, strong partnerships, and putting our customers at the heart of everything we do and delivering on our promise to protect what matters most to our customers. We have built momentum across the Group by working collaboratively, investing in our capabilities, and maintaining discipline in execution."

He added: "As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling through innovation, deepening customer relationships, and leveraging technology and data to deliver smarter, more inclusive insurance solutions. At the same time, we will continue to invest in our people and culture, which remain the foundation of our long-term success."

With a strong balance sheet, growing market relevance, and a clear strategic direction, APA Apollo Group is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its customers, partners, and shareholders while supporting the broader growth of the insurance sector in the region.