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Kenya braced for economic shockwaves from Iran war

By Macharia Kamau | Mar. 14, 2026

Kenya faces higher fuel costs and trade disruption as the Iran conflict escalates. [File Courtesy]

Kenya is set to be hit from multiple fronts should the war by the US and Israel against Iran continue, with the economy facing higher transportation costs as pump prices go up.

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