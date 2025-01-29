The Standard

TikTok partners with Aleph, Wowzi to boost Kenyan creators

By Stephanie Wangari | 4h ago

TikTok Head of Sales, Global Business Solutions, Sub-Saharan Africa, Carl Jordan
(Left), Client Partner Lead for East Africa, Aleph Holding, Rachel Karanu (Center) and
Co-founder and President, Wowzi, Mike Otieno (Right) during the TikTok for Business
launch event held in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday. [Courtesy, TikTok]

TikTok has partnered with Aleph Holdings and Wowzi to strengthen its presence in Kenya.

Aleph Holdings will provide Kenyan businesses with hands-on support and direct access to TikTok, while Wowzi will help local creators build stronger connections with brands and agencies.

In a press release on Wednesday, TikTok expressed pride in Kenya’s rapidly growing community and reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the local creative ecosystem and driving economic growth.

These collaborations not only empower Kenyan advertisers with unmatched access to cutting-edge digital ad formats and tailored local support, but also open new doors for the immensely talented local creators to thrive and expand their presence on the platform,” said Carl Jordan, Head of Sales, Global Business Solutions, TikTok – Sub-Saharan Africa.

Wowzi President and co-founder welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its impact on Kenya’s creative industry. 

“There is so much incredible talent emerging from Kenya, and TikTok offers a unique platform for creators to express themselves, connect with local audiences, and reach global markets. Our collaboration will unlock even more opportunities for them to grow and succeed,” he said.

Stephen Newton, Regional Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Aleph Holdings, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, noting that it enables businesses to transact in local currency and gain direct insights from TikTok.

According to a 2023 recent report from the Reuters Institute, Kenya is a global leader in TikTok usage. The report says 54% of Kenyans utilise it for diverse purposes, including content creation and sharing videos from their favorite creators.

The Standard
