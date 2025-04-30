The Standard

Unmoved by bloodshed: Ruto, top security chiefs blamed for rising extra-judicial killings

By Ndung’u Gachane | Apr. 30, 2025
President William Ruto Investitures Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri with badges of ranks during his swearing-in at State House, Nairobi County. [PCS]

Individuals who run the country's national security have been accused in the court of public opinion of abdicating their constitutional role.

President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumbwa Murkomen, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Charles Kahariri and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja have been accused of abdicating their duty of protecting lives following the BBC’s ‘Blood Parliament’ documentary and Monday's Angara Barrikoi Narok County killings.

Constitutional lawyers and Human Rights groups lay blame on the four top government officials for failing to protect lives and property, and have seemed to gravitate towards failing on their oath of office, leaving citizens to face brutal killings by men in uniform.

Related Topics

BBC Documentary Blood Parliament BBC Expose Police Brutality
.

Latest Stories

How KRA loses billions to falsified mitumba invoices
How KRA loses billions to falsified mitumba invoices
National
By Esther Dianah
10 mins ago
Why top players are eager to play in new Cricket Kenya T20 League
Cricket
By Ochieng Oyugi
40 mins ago
Mini-grid operators step in to bridge power needs for businesses
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How KRA loses billions to falsified mitumba invoices
By Esther Dianah 10 mins ago
How KRA loses billions to falsified mitumba invoices
Unmoved by bloodshed: Ruto, top security chiefs blamed for rising extra-judicial killings
By Ndung’u Gachane 40 mins ago
Unmoved by bloodshed: Ruto, top security chiefs blamed for rising extra-judicial killings
Ruto's name dragged into bloody Ang'ata land row
By Julius Chepkwony and George Sayagie 40 mins ago
Ruto's name dragged into bloody Ang'ata land row
Matiang'i joins Gachagua, Kalonzo team in talks for new coalition
By Brian Otieno 40 mins ago
Matiang'i joins Gachagua, Kalonzo team in talks for new coalition
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved