Unmoved by bloodshed: Ruto, top security chiefs blamed for rising extra-judicial killings

President William Ruto Investitures Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri with badges of ranks during his swearing-in at State House, Nairobi County. [PCS]

Individuals who run the country's national security have been accused in the court of public opinion of abdicating their constitutional role.

President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumbwa Murkomen, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Charles Kahariri and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja have been accused of abdicating their duty of protecting lives following the BBC’s ‘Blood Parliament’ documentary and Monday's Angara Barrikoi Narok County killings.

Constitutional lawyers and Human Rights groups lay blame on the four top government officials for failing to protect lives and property, and have seemed to gravitate towards failing on their oath of office, leaving citizens to face brutal killings by men in uniform.