Private sector lobbies launch initiative to fight corruption

Business
 By Moses Omusolo | Dec 09, 2022
Milestones Resource Solutions CEO Fatma Elmaawy, FKE Chief Executive Jacqueline Mugo, Cipe Regional Director Lars Benson and MSE Authority Chairman James Mureu during the launch of Integrity Champions Initiative in Nairobi on December 8, 2022. [Courtesy]

The Centre for International Private Enterprise (Cipe) and its partners have launched an initiative to fight systemic and institutionalised corruption.

The Integrity Champions Network was launched during a conference hosted by Cipe and partners Milestones Resource Solutions, Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Foundation.

The initiative seeks to create an enabling environment for businesses by identifying corruption risks and inculcating ethics and integrity.

“To truly overcome systemic corruption, we need to aim for a fundamental change in mindsets, one which rejects corruption at every level,” said Cipe Regional Director Lars Benson.

“We must send that message to the people we serve through this conference and through our actions.”

Cipe Kenya Representative Ben Kiragu said the impact of corruption does not spare the private sector.

Through the Ethics First initiative and Integrity Champions Network, Cipe aims to connect the stakeholders who can change the business landscape to enable greater business accountability and integrity.

Federation of Kenya Employers Executive Director Jacquline Mugo said despite market reforms, several business surveys reveal that companies frequently encounter demands for bribes and informal payments to get things done.

“We must as business acknowledge our role in this vice. We can only make strides in the fight against corruption by coming together as all stakeholders,” she said. 

Milestones Resource Solutions CEO Fatma Elmaawy said good business ethics is essential for the long-term success of any organisation.

