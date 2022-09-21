CBK boss: 'Blocked' digital lenders withheld info

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Sep 21, 2022
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) now says firms left out of the list of approved digital lenders failed to fully comply with new licensing rules and risk being locked out completely.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge revealed that most of the players that failed to get clearance were not forthcoming with crucial details of their operations.

“There were 288 of these people that came to us. We approved 10.. partly because the others were playing maneno (games). You ask them questions they don’t answer,” said Dr Njoroge on Monday.

The CBK boss, who was responding to questions at an induction session for MPs in Nairobi added: “Now they have to play according to the rules. We are not going to rush them (through the approval process) because they have a big name or any of those things.”

Sources separately told The Standard CBK was especially interested in the source of funds by the firms that had sought licences during the screening process.

The financial regulator on Monday moved to tighten the noose on the previously unregulated digital lenders, which have flooded the market with quick loans.

They are notorious for predatory lending behaviours and debt shaming.

CBK on Monday announced it had approved only ten out of 288 firms that had applied for licenses to provide digital loans.

Tala, Zenka, Branch and Okash are some of the big existing digital lenders missing from an initial list of licensed mobile loan providers approved by CBK.

The 10 firms that floored the “big boys” to get the coveted CBK nod are mainly small-sized and have been in the market only for a few years.

CBK has urged applicants yet to receive approvals to submit the missing documentation to enable completion of the review of their applications.

Those approved are Ceres Tech, Getcash Capital, Giando Africa, Jijenge Credit and Kweli Smart Solutions.

Others are Mwanzo Credit, MyWagepay, Rewot Ciro, Sevi Innovation and Sokohela.

Related Topics
Previous article
Cheaper fertiliser now available at NCPB
.

Similar Articles

By XN Iraki 4 hours ago
Enterprise
Why paying for toilets should not surprise us
By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Cheaper fertiliser now available at NCPB
By Brian Ngugi 4 hours ago
Business
Premium CBK boss blames Goldenberg-like rogue elements for shilling decline
.

Latest Stories

CBK boss: 'Blocked' digital lenders withheld info
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Tea prices up but production dips on bad weather
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hours ago
Afrilabs network Sh180 million fund invites techies
Enterprise
By Moses Omusolo
4 hours ago
We've helped build Kenya's payments ecosystem
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
4 hours ago
Why business is brisk at corner shops in African markets
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
4 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Tea prices up but production dips on bad weather
By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Cheaper fertiliser now available at NCPB
By Brian Ngugi 4 hours ago
Business
Premium CBK boss blames Goldenberg-like rogue elements for shilling decline
By Winfrey Owino 12 hours ago
Business
Government releases Sh3.6 billion for subsidized fertiliser

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.