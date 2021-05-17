Capital Markets Authority admits seven firms in regulatory sandbox
BUSINESS
By Fredrick Obura | May 17th 2021
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has facilitated the admission of seven firms in the CMA Regulatory Sandbox since its launch in March 2019.
This follows the approval of the Regulatory Sandbox Policy Guidance Note (Regulatory Sandbox PGN) in March 2019.
The firms admitted into the Regulatory Sandbox are Pezesha Africa, Innova Limited, Genghis Capital Limited, the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC), Pyypl Group Limited, Belrium Kenya Limited and Four Front Management.
The regulator on Monday said it has received 24 applications in robo-advisory, blockchain technology, tokenization of real estate, providing access to global stocks, crowdfunding platforms, Electronic Know Your Customer platform, Screen-Based Security Lending and Borrowing platform, Regtech solutions and Data Analytics.
”The Authority’s commitment to the introduction of the sandbox is aligned to the Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP, 2014-2023) which identi?es technological innovation as one of the five centres of excellence of the Kenyan capital markets,’’ said Wyckliffe Shamiah
KEEP READING
Safaricom’s investment scheme gets CMA’s nod
CMA okays Crown Paints’ rights issue to fund expansion
Capital markets approves Crown Paints rights issue
He observed that CMA’s keen interest is to proactively review its supervisory and regulatory model to take into consideration the fast-changing environment across the capital markets’ product and services design, infrastructure, and supervision.
“CMA has been at the forefront of implementing initiatives to stimulate and support the growth of FinTech and innovation within Kenya’s capital markets. In line with its facilitative role, the Authority seeks to provide a conducive regulatory environment for the deployment of innovative FinTech and business models that have the potential to deepen capital markets in Kenya,’’ he added.
The report covers some of the key milestones achieved including SMEs bene?tting from funding through the crowdfunding platform operated by Pezesha Limited. It also covers the key lessons the sandbox review committee has learnt, opportunities identified so far and how these will be entrenched to make the future sandbox engagements better.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
The Authority has also gathered insights to inform the development of a facilitative regulatory framework for Fintechs.
RELATED VIDEOS
The CMA seeks to review capital markets regulations of 2002
Deepening the capital market in Kenya
CMA moves to court seeking to restrain businessman Jeremiah Kiereini from offloading his shares
Green SME financing receives additional Sh2.1 billionAfrican Guarantee Fund on Monday received a capital increase of Sh2.145 billion (USD 20 million) from the Danish Investment Fund.
Leicester issue apology to Chelsea over dressing room incident after FA Cup finalDaniel Amartey was filmed throwing Chelsea's pennant to the ground following Saturday's final
MOST READ
Ruto, Raila and Matiang’i lock horns in Bonchari by-election
POLITICS
- Wasted in jail, confused in freedom
NATIONAL
- 19-year-old boy charged with defiling girl three years younger
NYANZA
- Quick facts on the Bonchari by-election
EXPLAINERS
- What you need to know about the Juja by-election
EXPLAINERS
- Microsoft now says it investigated Gates' involvement with employee
WORLD
By Reuters