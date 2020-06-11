×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KTDA management face jail terms as President cracks the whip on tea cartels

By Macharia Kamau | March 13th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A tea basket on a tea farm in Tetu, Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Senior management and board members of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) may be headed home as the government kicks off an investigation into the operations of the agency.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday directed the Attorney General to conduct an inquiry into allegations of statutory and regulatory breaches committed by KTDA, one of the largest tea industry players in Kenya.

Among the ills KTDA is accused of include price fixing and abusing its dominance and having a grip on more than 620,000 smallholders.

The president also noted that the company may have in numerous instances acted contrary to Kenyan laws, including the Companies Act.

Read More

Broken laws

A key concern of the president, it appeared, is the interest of the smallholders, who he noted had been harmed by KTDA’s actions and are no longer in a position to cater for their needs sustainably or reinvest in the crop.

The president, in an Executive Order, directed the AG to investigate the firm for what he termed credible allegations as well as the extent to which it may have broken local laws.

“Attorney-General is directed to conduct an inquiry into the alleged statutory and regulatory compliance breaches allegedly committed by KTDA and or its directors including potential price and auction manipulation, abuse of dominance, insider trading, wastefulness and breach of directors’ fiduciary duties and other alleged malfeasances by or within KTDA,” he said, adding there was a compelling urgency to reform KTDA to be realigned in favour of small-scale tea farmers.

The president noted KTDA has been running “an opaque and exclusionary process” of setting tea prices that is “sharply dissimilar from the process in other comparative jurisdictions”.

Conflicts of interest

He also noted that KTDA’s network of subsidiaries, including those registered outside the country, are locked in inherent conflicts of interest while at the same time misaligned with the interest of tea farmers.

The president also ordered the Tea Board of Kenya to put in place mechanisms to enable tea factories hold elections. The board is among institutions set up by the new Tea Act, 2020.

The Act has faced resistance from the industry, with players trooping to court and getting orders restraining the Agriculture ministry from implementing the new legislation.

The president also issued the Executive Order Number Two on 2021 on Coffee Sector Reforms, in which he approved the Coffee Bill 2021 for tabling in Parliament.

Among the new approaches to reviving the industry include re-introduction of the Coffee Board of Kenya.

The Executive Orders were issued yesterday at State House, Nairobi, at a brief ceremony by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and attended by Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenya Tea Development Agency KTDA
Share this story
Previous article
Gideon assures evictees of help
Next article
Sonko leaves hospital

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru issues executive orders on coffee, tea reforms
Uhuru issues executive orders on coffee, tea reforms

LATEST STORIES

CS defends trade deal with Britain
CS defends trade deal with Britain

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

2 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

9 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

10 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

12 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila family, aides cleared off Covid-19

Raila family, aides cleared off Covid-19

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 24 minutes ago
Why Eric is in trouble over ‘Wife Material’

Why Eric is in trouble over ‘Wife Material’

Stevens Muendo 24 minutes ago
Kapedo conflict a hard nut to crack for officers

Kapedo conflict a hard nut to crack for officers

Yvonne Chepkwony 24 minutes ago
Bill seeks to lock out secret lovers from partners’ estate

Bill seeks to lock out secret lovers from partners’ estate

Grace Ng’ang’a 18 hours ago

More stories

Mysterious fire worries sugar factory

By Kepher Otieno
Mysterious fire worries sugar factory

Counties to get additional Sh26b

By Frankline Sunday
Counties to get additional Sh26b

NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

By Kamau Muthoni
NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

By Awal Mohammed
Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

How Zoom changed work order for firms

By Peter Theuri
How Zoom changed work order for firms

Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

By Simon Oyeng’ and Jennifer Anyango
Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.