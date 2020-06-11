×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tourism industry eyes boost from domestic visitors

By Philip Mwakio | December 13th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Tuqa Jirmo is dismayed by the devastating effects Covid-19 has had on the tourism sector. 

He is not naive to totally write off Kenyans’ resilience to rise again, but he knows a lot will have to be done especially now that it is not clear when the foreign markets will start to be active again.

In an interview with Weekend Business, Dr Jirmo (pictured), chairman of Domestic Tourism Association said county governments will have to work hard to promote the sector.

“Each of the 47 devolved units has diverse and very unique attractions. We know that in some instances there has been mapping of key tourist attractions like the battlefield tourism in Taita Taveta county which has rich detailed history of the infamous First World War,” he said.

Read More

“There is also the desert tourist in Northern Kenya, agritourism in central and larger parts of the Rift Valley. All these are unique and add to the beauty of our destination.”

“The initial lockdown of the coastal towns and Nairobi affected the free movement of people. Tourism businesses that depend on them were affected,” he added.

Jirmo said over 60 per cent of hotel occupancy during the Covid-19 pandemic has been as a result of domestic tourism.

“International tourist arrivals are almost nil. Tourism businesses need to be jump-started and we are looking towards getting assistance from the stimulus package announced by President Uhuru Kenya,” he said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Tourism Sector
Share this story
Previous article
Naivas opens store in Rongai
Next article
Why Vision 2030 or Big 4 should get more airtime than BBI

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures
10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures

LATEST STORIES

Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field
Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

2 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

26 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores

How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores
Wainaina Wambu 52 minutes ago
How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 16 hours ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 17 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

Britain to stop backing overseas oil, gas projects

By Reuters
Britain to stop backing overseas oil, gas projects

It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

By Dominic Omondi
It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

DT Dobie, Co-op Bank to finance purchase of Mercedes buses

By Standard Reporter
DT Dobie, Co-op Bank to finance purchase of Mercedes buses

Naivas opens store in Rongai

By Peter Theuri
Naivas opens store in Rongai

Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

By James Wanzala
Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

By Awal Mohammed
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.