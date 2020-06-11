Finlay to sack 719 employees

More than 700 tea workers at James Finlay will lose their jobs. Human Resource Manager Daniel Kirui issued a notice indicating that redundancies will be effected from December 31.

According to Mr Kirui, they had reached a decision to restructure some of their operations due to a difficult business environment caused by low tea prices, low demand for various products and increased external costs.

Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union Kericho branch executive Dickson Sang said they will issue a statement 'in due time'.