Ministries woo investors to Konza City

The Foreign Affairs ministry will work closely with Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) to attract investors into the project, CS Raychelle Omamo (pictured) has said.

She said this during a tour of the Technopolis accompanied by her ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs counterpart Joe Mucheru.

“We are here to project the innovative potential of our country to let the world know and ensure those who come, come with believable, bankable projects early. Our key role is to showcase the competitiveness of our country and ICT is our competitive edge,” she said.

Mucheru said more partners and entities are gearing to set up at the Technopolis, including universities, hospitals and hospitality industry, though there have been delays due to Covid-19.”

He said the Konza Technopolis presents numerous opportunities for the youth in the country.

Present during the visit were Oracle Kenya Managing Director David Bunei, Microsoft Kenya CEO Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu and Huawei Kenya CEO Will Meng. Mucheru encouraged partners to discuss how Konza can work with global tech giants as partners.