There is need for global cooperation, says UN tourism chief

By Xinhua | September 28th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the world "the importance of working together," United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has said. 

"This is not only vital for addressing the current crisis, but also essential if we are to achieve the ambitious aims of the Sustainable Development Goals. Countries that choose to 'go it alone' risk undermining the progress we have been making," Pololikashvili said in an interview to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the UN this year and World Tourism Day on September 27. 

Pololikashvili said the UN anniversary commended how multilateralism had helped promote the cause of peace throughout the world. "We saw an example of this multilateralism in last week's UNWTO 112th Executive Council in Tbilisi, Georgia. We were able to gather 170 delegates from 24 countries, who all agreed to support the Tbilisi Declaration of making international travel safe again," he said. 

Themed "Tourism and Rural Development," this year's World Tourism Day comes at a time countries are looking to tourism to drive economic recovery, including in rural communities.

