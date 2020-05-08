Treasury hits online trade with new levy as it aims to grow tax revenues
SEE ALSO: Easy ways to trim your expensesTreasury had last year made an attempt to tax digital transactions but this did not go through owing to lack of clarity in the definition of these transactions. The clarity revolved around questions such as what is meant by a digital marketplace. Much of the clarity has now been made in the Finance Bill 2020. There is a divided opinion on whether to tax the online market places, with arguments on one hand noting that Kenya needs to ease up on taxing the nascent industry and instead give it room to grow.
On the other hand, there are arguments that firms operating on these platforms tend to repatriate profits to their home countries.
