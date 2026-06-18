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Bride: He ignored me on our wedding night, chewed muguka instead

By Joackim Bwana | Jun. 18, 2026

A woman has told the  Kadhi’s Court that her husband failed to consummate their marriage on their wedding night and instead spent the night chewing muguka.

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