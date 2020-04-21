8 counties to pilot coffee rescue plan

Eight counties have been selected as launch pads for the first phase of a coffee revitalisation programme funded by the World Bank. The counties will tap into Sh1.5 billion extended by the global lender as Kenya seeks to resuscitate a sector that was once one of the country’s major exports. Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Embu and Machakos were selected to pilot the programme because they contribute about 70 per cent of the national coffee output.

It is expected that by September, other counties will be integrated into the programme in the second phase. “The coffee revitalisation programme’s components shall include increasing coffee production and productivity, improving efficiency of farmer co-operative societies, and supporting research development and technology dissemination,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya () during the launch of the programme at Kilimo House, Nairobi. “The programme will also support development of alternative coffee markets and enhance project co-ordination.”

The eight counties have agreed to inject additional investment to the project, with their contributions determined by acreage under coffee farming and the quantity produced. Contributions range from Sh50 million to Sh100 million, with Kirinyaga and Murang’a forking out Sh100 million apiece.

Out of the total budget for the counties, 60 per cent is projected to be channeled into enhancing coffee processing infrastructure, such as procurement of modern equipment, while 20 per cent will be used to increase production and productivity, going into fertiliser subsidies and propagation of seeds. Ten per cent will be directed into strengthening co-operative institutions and governance, with the remaining 10 per cent supporting project co-ordination, including integration of database, monitoring and backstopping. Governors of the selected counties, who attended the event through video conference, expressed their optimism with the efforts by the national government to revive the coffee sector. This comes as the agriculture sector, which directly accounts for 24.5 per cent of the gross domestic product and contributes 65 per cent of total exports, comes under the government’s microscope for resuscitation. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua urged the government to cut the bureaucracy that was responsible for sprouting notorious cartels that have been exploiting farmers. He also asked the ministry to focus on the provision of quality inputs and to prioritise marketing, suggestions supported by Embu Governor Martin Wambora.

Mr Munya said pricing models would be discussed further to cushion farmers from exploitation.

