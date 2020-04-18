Co-operatives set for dividend boost
Co-op Bank Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki said the payout is expected to offer relief and boost the ongoing efforts to mitigate the severe economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "With the current Covid-19 challenges, the critical need to release the much-needed funds to the grassroots in the over 15 million-member co-operative movement and line with CMA guidelines, the bank is progressing to make the dividend payment for ratification at the next AGM," he said. Since most of the cooperative societies are agricultural, and with agriculture being the backbone of Kenya's economy, the money could have a huge impact on Kenyans. Almost half of Kenyans are either engaged in crop farming or keep livestock as their main source of income. The pandemic has seen a lot of responsibilities heaped on banks, with the Central Bank of Kenya cutting its benchmark lending rate as well as the Cash Reserve Ratio, so that banks can offer cheap loans to individuals and businesses.
