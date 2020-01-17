EU warns of WTO challenge if China-US deal creates 'distortions'
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The US has pledged to slash in half tariffs of 15 percent that were imposed on about $120 billion worth of Chinese consumer goods such as clothing in September. But punitive border taxes will remain on two-thirds of more than $500 billion in imports from China. Paul Tan of Rajah & Tann law firm in Singapore, who specialises in international dispute resolution, told AFP the deal "may not violate WTO rules because the type of goods being bought from the US could be different from other countries', or even unavailable". "I don't think the trade deal reversed the increase in tariffs on US goods after the trade war broke out, for example, so I doubt this could be read as more preferential treatment," he said. China's agreement to buy more from the US in effect cushions some of the impact from increased tariffs over the past two years, he added. He noted, however, that such bilateral trade deals seem to be the US administration's preferred method of developing economic relations with its major trading partners, rather than through the WTO -- meaning further trade disputes with the US will have to be resolved outside the global trading system. Kerstin Braun, president of Stenn Group, said on Thursday: "With a weakened WTO and the general trend away from multilateral trade agreements, we’re only going to see more trade squabbles."
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.