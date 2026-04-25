CHAN scandal: Mariga calls for speedy probe on Sh42 million insurance saga

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FKF acting president McDonald Mariga (centre) flanked by National Executive Committee members during yesterday’s press briefing at Nyayo Stadium. [Courtesy, FKF]

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) acting president McDonald Mariga has called on authorities to carry out a speedy probe into the reported loss of Sh42 million CHAN Pamoja tournament insurance funds.

In a statement, Mariga said that key officials had stepped aside to allow for independent investigations and a comprehensive forensic audit of the funds.

He welcomed the probe which is being carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Confederation of African Football (CAF), and FIFA.

“We welcome these processes and respectfully urge the respective bodies to fast-track their inquiries to ensure timely accountability, preserve public confidence, and facilitate the swift restoration of integrity within Football Kenya Federation,” said Mariga.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, nine National Executive Committee (NEC) members suspended FKF President Hussein Mohammed, acting-CEO Dennis Gicheru and NEC member Abdallah Yusuf over the saga and appointed Mariga the acting-President.

The resolutions were passed by Mariga, Central NEC member Kenneth Macharia, Peter Kamau (Lower Rift), Benard Korir (upper Rift), Caleb Sikobe (Western), Violet Kerubo (Women), Dan Shikanda (Nairobi), Collins Opiyo (Nyanza) and Gabriel Mghendi (Coast).

Mohammed was not present at the meeting alongside Mohammed Dabar (North Eastern), Charles Njoka (Eastern) and nominated member Kenneth Rungu.

“The NEC wishes to inform the public that decisive measures will be undertaken to safeguard the integrity of the Football Kenya Federation,” said Mariga.

He said that he will convene an urgent NEC meeting soon to discuss the future of the federation.

“Necessary steps shall be taken to preserve evidence, including the freezing of relevant accounts, and a review of all existing contracts,” he said adding that they would cooperate with the authorities.

According to the acting President, the decision to kick out the three members was in a bid to clean up the mess at FKF, which he said will attract more partners.

He assured FKF partners that there will be no vacuum and the federation shall honour in full all its obligations while calling on the public to remain calm and support the committee.

“Specifically, we want to assure our Premier League partner SportPesa, our Premier League broadcast partner Azam, and all our other partners that we shall continue with the partnerships as per our contracts.”

Mariga said that the NEC welcomes and invites both current and new partners to join them as they work to grow and strengthen football in a transparent and accountable way.

Mohammed, Gicheru and Yusuf’s suspension came a day after an expose by The Standard newspaper that showed how Sh42.4 million brokerage fees were wired to a company with no licence to operate.

Mohammed in a press briefing dismissed his suspension claiming the NEC meeting was not valid and did not follow the procedures set out in the FKF Constitution 2017.

He denied any loss of funds, claiming the insurance cover was secured by CAF under their host agreement.

“The required insurance cover for CHAN 2024 was procured by CAF, not myself, and was duly secured and maintained throughout the tournament. Contrary to the malicious reports, FKF did not transfer or pay any money to any insurance company for CHAN competitions,’’ he said.

He claimed that his woes were as a result of his fight against graft adding he was aware of a planned smear campaign against him.

“As I mentioned recently, when you fight corruption, it fights back. I have been clear that I will not tolerate mediocrity and corruption at the federation,” he added.