Wilson Airport set for upgrade amid rising safety concerns

Small airplane at Wilson airport on May 2, 2019 during the surveillance duties by Kenya police via helicopter accompanied by journalists. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The government plans to give Wilson Airport a major facelift amid growing safety concerns at the facility.The airport, which is mainly used for domestic flights, has lately come under scrutiny over the quality of its runway and the condition of aircraft flying from there after two planes skidded off the runway. The first incident involved a Silverstone plane that crashed on the runway shortly after take-off. The plane that was heading to Lamu had five crew members and 50 passengers on board. Two people were injured.

The second incident involved a SafariLink plane that skidded off the runway, but no injuries were reported. The flight from Lamu had 10 passengers and two crew on board. The two accidents prompted the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the regulator, to conduct an audit inspection of the airlines to determine the level of compliance with civil aviation regulations. Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe said the airport would now receive “comprehensive” renovations, which had been necessitated by several factors that hinder the optimum functioning of the airport.

“Wilson Airport has grown to about one million passengers a year, though it was designed for half that number,” said Captain Kibe. “This has resulted in congestion, especially by larger aircraft. One such aircraft can occupy the space of about four small ones.”

He said the rehabilitation plan was passed at a recent stakeholders’ meeting where KCAA was among the participants. Kibe further said the airport would have to be decongested of the lager planes for the repairs to begin. Targeted for the major makeover include the airport’s runway, taxiway, apron along with other key infrastructure.

