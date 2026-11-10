When will lasting peace ever come to the Middle East?

Middle East has taxed my brain most of my life. It was the first region I learned about even before going to school. Thanks to the Bible and Sunday school. Later, through history, I learned it’s the origin of two of the World’s leading religions: Christianity and Islam.
Add oil, and the region never gets out of the headlines.
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