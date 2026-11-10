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Kenya Railways revises Limuru, Nyahururu train schedules

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 10, 2026
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Kenya Railways has set the fare from Gilgil to Nyahururu at Sh150, while passengers travelling from Gilgil to Ol Kalou will pay Sh100.

Kenya Railways has announced temporary changes to commuter and safari train services to facilitate planned engineering and maintenance works along the Nairobi-Kibera-Talanta section of the Metre Gauge Railway line.

In a public notice, the corporation said the revised schedules would take effect on Thursday, November 12, affecting the Nairobi Central Station-Limuru commuter service and the Nyahururu Safari Train.

Under the new arrangement, the Limuru commuter train will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with services suspended on Mondays and Fridays.

The changes are intended to allow engineers to undertake maintenance works along the affected railway section.

The Nyahururu Safari Train will also operate exclusively between Gilgil and Nyahururu stations during the period.

According to the revised schedule, the train will depart Gilgil at 8 am and arrive in Nyahururu at 11.50 am.

The return journey from Nyahururu will depart at 3 pm, arriving in Gilgil at 6.35 pm.

Kenya Railways has set the fare from Gilgil to Nyahururu at Sh150, while passengers travelling from Gilgil to Ol Kalou will pay Sh100.

Those travelling from Ol Kalou to Nyahururu will pay Sh50.

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Related Topics

Kenya Railways Nyahururu Safari Train Metre Gauge Railway Line
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