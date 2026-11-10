Embrace leaders who respect biblical teachings, Nyali residents told

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The clergy called on congregants to be careful with whomever they want to represent then in matters politics ahead of the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy]

Nyali residents in Mombasa County have been urged to embrace political leaders who understand God and have respect for biblical teachings.

Led by Archbishop Dr James Opiyo Onyango and pastor Reverend Erick Otieno, the clergy called on congregants to be careful with whomever they want to represent then in matters politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Opiyo, who has largely focused on theology and religious matters, challenged Christians to invest in issues that promote community development rather than divisive politics.

“We all know the power of God and how miraculously it works. We should invest in the power of God and not the power of politics. We must understand the difference and live in unity as Christians,” he said.

His remarks were echoed by Rev Otieno who described the church as a symbol of unity and peace, urging believers to respect humanity and practise the values taught in the bible.

While supporting the clarion calls by the clergy, Elkana Jacob who is eying the Nyali MP seat said all political aspirants must be encouraged to repent, ask for forgiveness and return stolen public money before seeking any elective position.

According to Elkana, political leadership should begin with accountability, integrity and respect for public resources.

“We must speak as a people. We are seeing several individuals seeking political positions to hide their heinous acts. We will name them when the time comes. They should repent, return stolen public funds and seek forgiveness before asking Kenyans for votes,” Elkana said.

Elkana Jacob who is eying Nyali MP seat said all political aspirants must be encouraged to repent, ask for forgiveness and return stolen public money before seeking any elective position. [Courtesy]

Elkana, a journalist seeks to succeed incumbent Mohamed Ali, who has expressed interest in contesting for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat currently held by Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir.

While attending a church service at Deliverance Church International in Bombolulu, Elkana said called on Nyali residents to use the long festive season to acquire essential civil and identification documents, including birth certificates, National Identity Cards and voter registration cards.

He said his community office in Ziwa la Ng’ombe is working on ways to bring relevant services closer to residents while organising meaningful activities for young people during the school holidays.

His remarks come amid continued calls by Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno for residents to become peace ambassadors and avoid mixing politics with security matters.

Nuno warned politicians against interfering with security operations, insisting that insecurity undermines development and affects everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

“Security is a very sensitive matter. We will go after criminals even if they hide in their bedrooms. Politicians should also assist us in ensuring peace is maintained across the Coast,” said Nuno, adding, “No community can prosper where there is insecurity. We are all human beings and need proper security measures.”