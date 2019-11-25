Kenyan workers rank top in readiness for new global jobs

Changing trends are in the wake of workplace dynamics such as technological disruptions

A majority of the Kenyan workers are ready to shift jobs and develop skills that respond to global technological changes, a new study has revealed.The report on perceptions of megatrends’ impact on global jobs notes that 75 per cent of Kenyans devote significant effort to upskilling, of which 84 per cent would readily reskill for a new job. The study was done by BCG and The Network. “More than 75 per cent of Kenyans spend significant time each year refining their skills and 84 per cent are willing to reskill for a different job role, trends that are above global results of 65 per cent and 67 per cent respectively,” noted the study.

SEE ALSO :Nigerian firm sets up office in Nairobi

The study revealed that 77 per cent of Kenyans use on-the-job training for learning. This is followed by 47 per cent who use self-learning and 45 per cent who learn through seminars and conferences. The study comes at a time when HR managers want local workers to upskill and reskill for the competitive job market.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Some other resources used for learning are traditional learning institutions at 35 per cent, online educational institutions at 34 per cent, mobile apps at 18 per cent and government programmes at six per cent. According to the study, analytical, communication and leadership skills as the most important skills as perceived by the Kenyan respondents.

SEE ALSO :JKUAT develops primary health care model

Across the globe, 61 per cent of the people believe their current jobs will be greatly affected by megatrends, specifically technology changes such as automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics and globalisation, including trade and outsourcing. Attitudes toward megatrends appear to have a bearing on work-related learning, with 65 per cent of the people globally saying they devote significant time each year to training on new skills to stay relevant in their jobs. “As Kenya continues to become a hotbed of fast-paced innovation and disruption, we believe that organisations need to foster a culture of upskilling and reskilling within their workforce,” said BCG Nairobi office Partner and Managing Director Mills Schenck. “This is critical for avoiding skills gaps in the future and could provide them with a powerful competitive edge.” Schenck noted: “Several large corporations and multinational companies are already reaping benefits from optimising their training opportunities, and at BCG, we place a huge emphasis on career development through internal and external training so that our employees can continually build their skills.”

SEE ALSO : UK-based Kenyan scientist and JKUAT alumna bags prestigious Fellowship

According to the report, respondents in China, Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya feel most affected by megatrends. They lead in the time devoted to learning. By contrast, respondents in Western Europe and North America don’t invest as much time in developing their skills. Germany, France, UK, Canada, and the US are some of the more notable countries where residents are less willing to spend significant time on learning.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.