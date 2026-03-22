Has Winnie Odinga capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle?

Winnie Odinga and Makadara MP George Aladwa during a consultative meeting of Nairobi Constituencies ODM Chairmen in Nairobi on March 17,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

I suppose, in the end, standing up for principles turns out to be pretty hard work, and hard work itself probably comes as a bit of a shock when work of any kind is something you have previously only rarely encountered.

I suppose, also, that the pursuit of integrity and justice – while it seemed a brilliant idea at first and was happily embraced during those early days of emotional fervour amid pledges concerning ‘Baba’s legacy’ – proved decidedly unattractive when the harsh reality of the pain of struggle, of commitment, of not automatically being treated as a Very Important Person, and of generally seeing a very hard road ahead kicked in. Surely, it’s better to take the easy way out?