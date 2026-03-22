A nation where insults speak louder than policies ever could

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Insults consultants wanted. This is the new political frontier in Kenya. This is where political innovation has led us. Tragic. We imagine a republic guided by ideas, shaped by policy, and refined by debate—where leaders contend with arguments, not with acrimony. But something has shifted.

Those entrusted with public trust, across the political divide, now trade in crude abuses, refining not vision but venom. Even as the public raises its voice in weary protest, calling for restraint and a return to dignity, the rhetoric only hardens. It is a troubling sign: as language decays, the nation’s moral compass grows increasingly blurred.

When leaders at the highest level describe opponents using crude references—especially to body parts—and offer no apology, something fundamental shifts. The absence of apology is not oversight; it is endorsement. It signals that decorum is now optional and that offense has found legitimacy in power.

Soon, rallies cease to be platforms of persuasion and become theatres of aggravation. Words no longer build arguments; they break persons. The microphone becomes a weapon of humiliation.

Insult consultants do not study policy gaps but emotional vulnerabilities: family, especially spouses and children; health; past mistakes; physical appearance. The guiding question is no longer, What is true? but What hurts most?

Success is measured by the capacity to offend effectively. Restraint is recast as weakness, and decency as a liability. Demand shifts bad language from the spontaneous to the crafted—engineered, tested, refined, and deployed with precision, like missiles. Its intended effects are silence, shame, and tears.

Policy requires clarity, evidence, and patience. Insults require none. They produce instant reaction and distract from the absence of substance. When persuasion weakens, degradation becomes attractive. The opponent is not debated; they are diminished. The goal is destabilization. A “good” insult lingers. It unsettles. It occupies the mind long after the rally ends.

Language, in the biblical imagination, is not merely functional; it is formative. Words do not just communicate; they create worlds. The opening vision of Scripture presents a God who speaks order into chaos. Speech, therefore, is sacred participation in shaping reality. To degrade language is, in a sense, to vandalize creation.

The tongue is described as small yet powerful—capable of giving life or dealing death. A society that normalizes insult is not simply expressive; it is ethically compromised. It is choosing death-dealing speech over life-giving speech.

There is also the matter of human dignity. If every person bears the image of God, then to reduce them through insult is to disregard that image. When public speech targets family, body, or personal vulnerability, it crosses from social impropriety into theological distortion. It declares, implicitly, that dignity is negotiable.

The contrast with the pattern of Christ is stark. In the face of provocation, false accusation, and humiliation, the response was not retaliatory insult but restrained truth. Silence, at times, replaced spectacle. Words, when used, were purposeful and redemptive—even when sharp. There is a moral architecture in such restraint: the refusal to win by becoming what one opposes.

The current culture of insult represents, therefore, not just a political decline but a spiritual departure. It substitutes conviction with caricature, truth with theatrics, persuasion with provocation. It forms citizens who are quick to speak, slow to understand, eager to wound, and reluctant to heal.

Children and youth absorb this culture with alarming speed. They watch leaders trade insults without consequence and conclude: this is how power speaks. Respect appears outdated; civility unnecessary. Classrooms risk becoming rehearsal spaces for ridicule. A generation is being discipled—not in doctrine, but in disposition.

If insult is rewarded, insult will be reproduced. The law, particularly around hate speech, finds itself strained. There is an unevenness in application. When ordinary citizens offend, consequences follow. When leaders offend, explanations follow. Accountability appears hierarchical—firm downward, flexible upward.

Public discourse deteriorates accordingly. Rallies become “abuse arenas,” where the sharpest insult wins the loudest cheer. Citizens gather not for ideas but for spectacle. The question shifts from ‘What was said?’ to ‘Who was humiliated?’

There is also a cumulative moral erosion. When insult becomes normal at the top, it lowers the threshold everywhere. What was once shocking becomes common; what was once common becomes insufficiently aggressive. The descent is gradual but relentless.

Insults are more than rhetoric—they reveal the condition of the political heart, for as leaders and their followers speak, so their inner dispositions are exposed; where insults dominate, they often signal anger, pride, and a disregard for opponents as persons, reducing public discourse to a contest of ego rather than ideas.

Yet the way back is not closed. It requires a deliberate recovery of the ethics of speech. Leaders must recognize that their words shape not just narratives but the moral atmosphere. Citizens must decide that entertainment built on humiliation is too costly. Institutions must apply standards consistently, regardless of rank.

More deeply, there must be a re-formation of how we understand speech itself. Words are not private property; they are public trust. To speak—especially from positions of influence—is to shepherd minds, to guide emotions, to frame possibilities. It is a sacred responsibility disguised as a casual act.

Decorum is not weakness. It is discipline. It is the strength to resist the cheap victory of insult and pursue the enduring power of truth. It is the courage to elevate discourse when degradation would be easier.

In the end, words are seeds. They are sown daily, often carelessly, but never without consequence. A country that plants insults should not be surprised when it harvests division.