Kenya's gems waiting for you to find, enjoy and experience

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Medieval-themed Tafaria Castle and Country Lodge sprawling slopes of Aberdare Ranges at Kangawa within Nyeri county. [File, Standard]

Every so often, this column celebrates Kenya’s diversity and numerous offerings available to those willing to try something different from the Coast and “Vasha”.

I had the opportunity to experience this diversity on the Safari Rally weekend, having been forced to use the Nyeri-Mweiga route on the way to Nyahururu.

Within a few kilometres of exiting Nyeri town, adventure beckons. First off, you have the option of spending an eventful night at the Ark Lodge, where the diversity of wildlife is overwhelming.

Buffaloes, rhinos, elephants and the occasional leopard visit the lodge’s easily visible salt lick. The savageness of the wild is notable from the absence of tails on most animals, the hyenas having done what they do best: attack from the rear. For a luxurious stopover, the Aberdare Country Club is a must go.

For those who desire spoiling, the club has a wonderful spa complete with all the treats that you deserve. While these two offerings are well known, it is the next stops that are hidden gems.

Your first stop is Sangare Gardens, which is situated about 5km off the Mweiga road. Sangare is a medium-sized establishment with several quaint, extremely comfortable cottages, and some of the best offerings of organic food in Kenya.

Ask for a tour of Sangare’s state-of-the-art dairy farm, which processes the popular Sangare brand of yoghurt and cheese. In Sangare’s vicinity are several beautiful holiday homes available for rental on notice.

Your next stop is Rhino Watch Safari Lodge, a colonial-style establishment just off the highway. It has some cosy rooms and an expansive bar from which the views of the Nyeri plains are a balm to the soul.

Further down the highway at Tanyai, Fairway Residences is a must-stop. Barely 100 metres from the highway, its Tanyai bar and restaurant offer a sumptuous breakfast fit for a king.

If you are young and restless, pass by on the first Saturday of the month and there is unforgettable mdundo as the locals informed me. Fairway has several good quality rooms so you don’t need to rush out.

Past Fairway, there are numerous nyama choma joints and you can spoil yourself and get local gossip; the locals are quite chatty. Whatever you do, before you reach Nyahururu, you must pay a visit to Tafaria Castle. I last visited Tafaria more than 10 years ago.

The place has only improved with time. Not only does the resort boast a unique castle-style design, but its chalets offer both a modern and antique feel with no limitations on comfort.

Its immaculate grounds are dotted with artwork that I am told is by local artists. Tafaria also boasts an art gallery and an amphitheatre for the occasional show.

If you successfully extract yourself from Tafaria, you can pay a visit to Kambi Msituni for a breathtaking view of the Aberdare ranges or go straight on to Nyahururu, where you must spend a night at the Panari Hotel. It is difficult to imagine that you are still in Nyahururu as the hotel’s buggies take you round the expansive hotel.

The views of the Nyahururu Falls are spectacular. If you are the golfing type, please book a game at the Nyahururu Sports Club within the town. It recently completed its second nine and the course is challenging but enjoyable.

Most fairways have excellent views of the plains and are generous on length thus leaving you ready for lots of boilo, ngwacis, ndumas and other local delicacies in the club restaurant.

The locals are extremely friendly, and you will be lucky to escape the 19th hole unscathed. Apart from hotels, two other offerings stood out on this drive.

For those seeking a moment with God, I counted at least five prayer retreats, including one rightfully called Mt Moriah prayer centre.

There are also several opportunities to see serious farming, including the world-famous Wambugu apples, which include a research centre, Heavenly Orchard and Framed Eden farms. Do not pass by without visiting one of these farms, you will be proud of the Kenyans.

By the end of my journey, I was glad I had been forced to avoid the predictable Vasha and see other gems that make Kenya a truly magical country.

-The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya