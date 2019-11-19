How to outsmart the IMF
The IMF's insistence on allowing markets to determine prices, labour and taxation have seen the de-industrialisation of much of Africa and the rest of the developing world in the last 30 years. This means that neither the World Bank nor IMF has pro-growth policies that can get countries to escape the cycle of poverty that has held much of Africa captive. Budget deficits
To escape this cycle and demonstrate the bankruptcy of these entities, Kenya has to retrace its steps and embrace policies that grow the economy. It should not be stymied in efforts to reduce budget deficits as these might be in the short-term.
This would require dusting off some of the policies that were briefly pursued in the 1960s and early '70s before the country surrendered its monetary independence to Washington. This would also entail reducing, if not eradicating vices that opened the door for Washington, its orthodoxy and scholars to appoint themselves as truth-bearers. The war against graft, nepotism, and tribalism should be fought hard. If law enforcement agencies are part of the problem, deal with them firmly. The president should borrow a leaf from leaders who turned their countries' fortunes in one generation such as those of Singapore and South Korea. He should, however, note that no president can do this when the economy requires Washington support.
