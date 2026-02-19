Traders count heavy losses as demolition hits Githurai Market

Audio By Vocalize

Traders at Githurai salvage their belongings after bulldozers demolished their stalls following the lapse of an eviction notice issued by KeNHA. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

More than 1,000 traders at Githurai Market are counting heavy losses after their stalls were demolished at dawn on Thursday to pave the way for the construction of a bus park.

The operation, carried out by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), came barely a day after traders staged protests against the planned demolition.

The traders say the move has crippled their businesses, leaving many without a source of livelihood.

Jane Wairimu, one of the affected traders, said that although they had earlier been issued with a vacation notice, the government failed to provide them with an alternative trading space before the demolition.

“I am counting a loss of Sh30,000 worth of goods, and now I have nowhere to go or start again,” she lamented.

Another trader, Jane Mwangi, who has operated a food stall at the site for over 15 years, noted that it was not the first time the roads agency had demolished their structures.

She said the stalls were their only means of survival and accused authorities of pushing them deeper into poverty.

“We have been promised Singapore; this is the Singapore they are talking about. I wish they could have gotten jobs for us in Russia instead of what they have done to us,” she said bitterly.

The traders also criticised the government for what they termed as empty promises to end forced demolitions across the country, saying the latest operation contradicted those assurances.

By the time of going to press, heavy police deployment had been witnessed in the area after traders blocked sections of Thika Superhighway in protest, lighting bonfires and barricading the busy corridor.

The standoff caused massive traffic snarl-ups, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

In Roysambu, where KeNHA was also expected to carry out a similar exercise, traders continued with their businesses amid tension over a looming demolition.

According to KeNHA, the clearance is intended to pave the way for the construction of a modern bus park and designated bus bays to enhance road safety and ease congestion along the highway.

In a notice dated February 9, 2026, the Authority directed roadside traders operating along the corridor to remove their structures within seven days.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven days of this notice,” the statement read.

On Wednesday evening, transport along the highway had already been paralysed after traders barricaded the road to protest the planned overnight demolition of their premises.