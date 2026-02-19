Wanga: Shun Sifuna and his team, they want to take us to opposition

Audio By Vocalize

ODM National Chairperson, Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga has appealed to Nyanza residents to shun leaders driving the Linda Mwananchi campaigns, claiming that the faction is keen to drive the region back to opposition.

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM is spearheaded by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

But the Linda Ground faction, led by ODM leader Oburu Oginga and Wanga, now feels that Sifuna and his faction are taking the ODM party to the opposition.

Speaking at Osogo primary school in Ndhiwa constituency during the launch of the second phase of Ondoa Kaunda project, a programme for constructing ECDE classrooms, Wanga told ODM supporters not to give Sifuna’s team the space to spoil the party.

“We have suffered in the opposition, but what we are seeing is that the other team is taking us to the opposition. Let us shun them to ensure we are in the government after the next general election,” Wanga said.

Wanga said the united opposition lacked a leader who could win the presidency in the next general election.

“I have looked at the members of the United Opposition, but no one has the ability of winning presidency,” she said.

The Homa Bay Governor told ODM supporters to join them in backing President William Ruto’s re-election.

“Former ODM leader Raila Odinga had unquestionable political vigour, but Ruto emerged victorious in the last General election. This tells us that Ruto is sure of winning the presidency, and we should support him to enable us to form the next government,” Wanga said.

She told ODM supporters that Oburu’s old age may not deter him from leading the party. Wanga described Oburu as Moses, who led the people of Israel from the tribulations of Pharao in Egypt, according to a biblical story.

“Oburu may be aged, but he carries the vision of many Kenyans who support ODM as a party. He is like Moses, but I am like Aron who will support him to ensure we achieve our objectives as a party,” Wanga said.

Wanga explained that they ousted Sifuna from the party secretary general post because he used to oppose the party's position.

“ODM could not continue to have a secretary general who could publicly speak contrary to the positions of the party,” Wanga said.

‎Wanga noted that ODM leadership must speak with one voice, and internal discipline is critical for the party’s unity and direction.