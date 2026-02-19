Forceful evictions at Mutura ADC farm leaves pastoral communities devastated

State security evicted herders and livestock from Mutura ADC farm in Laikipia County, despite a court order. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]
Pastoralists relying on pasture and water at the vast Mutura Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC) farm in Laikipia County faced a severe setback after security agencies evicted them from the ranch.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you