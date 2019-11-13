Council of Governors taken to task over Sh2 billion expenditure
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The COG failed to justify the expense. Also coming under focus are intergovernmental contributions (Sh 45.6 million), rent on county government liaison offices (Sh 84.9 million) and Sh 90 million spent on the devolution intergovernmental conferences. Each of the devolved units was to contribute Sh12.5 million and Sh10 million towards the two meetings. "Out of the total expected revenue of Sh681.5 million, the secretariat received Sh290.2 million only in respect of the two items from the counties in the financial year that ended June 30, 2018, resulting in a shortfall of Sh451.9 million,” the report stated. The COG also hired a helicopter for charter services at a cost of Sh15.3 million but did not provide documents for audit. The auditor also questioned a 105 per cent increase in employee compensation from Sh 29.4 million in 2015/2016 financial year to Sh 60.2 million in the 2016/2017 financial. This happened after the secretariat recruited and promoted employees in various categories. The auditors say this was done without consulting the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). On bank guarantees, the auditor was unable to confirm the accuracy and validity of transactions involving the secretariat, and Cooperative Bank and Toyota Kenya. In another case, the secretariat appointed Kenya commercial bank as the financier to employees’ special housing scheme, but there was no document to show that due process was followed. It also failed to account for rental proceeds amounting to Sh196.9 million rental relating to eight floors of the Delta House building that houses the secretariat. On the appointment of KCB as employees’ housing scheme, the report stated: “The process of appointment of KCB bank as the scheme administrator was not documented to enable verification of the legality and efficiency of the process,” the report stated.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.