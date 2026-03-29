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Chief, Ward Administrator under probe for giving false information over clashes in Tana River

By Hudson Gumbihi | Mar. 29, 2026
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Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohammed Amin. [File, Standard]

A chief and ward administrator in Galyedertu Sub-County are under investigation for giving conflicting information over clashes that had threatened to escalate into a full-blown war between two communities in Tana River County.

On Friday, some members of the Wardei and Pokomo communities protested the occupation of the Tangamano cluster at Karakacha village, leading to several injuries.

Officers from Hola Police Station were forced to intervene as the situation threatened to spiral out of control after both camps armed themselves with machetes and arrows. Five injuries were reported from each side, according to police.

Although tension between the two communities persisted with fears of retaliatory attacks, Tana River County Criminal Investigations Officer David Chebii said the situation had been contained.

According to the DCI boss, calm had returned, and the conflict was triggered following a disagreement between two locals from the two communities.

"There is no cause for alarm; the situation is under control after peace prevailed.  But the chief and ward administrator remain persons of interest for giving conflicting information to security agencies," said Chebii.

Following frequent violence in parts of the county, the government last December launched a disarmament exercise and issued a 60-day amnesty for the surrender of illegal weapons.

The amnesty came in the wake of fresh clashes that forced residents in Bura to flee their homes after more than 20 locals were reported dead, prompting government intervention.

By mid-January this year, about 11 illegal firearms had been surrendered following the amnesty. Among the weapons recovered were G3 and AK-47 rifles from the Degodia and Orma communities in the Bangali sub-county.

"We have heightened our surveillance in the entire county, and urge those in possession of illegal arms to surrender them and not to use them to harm each other because peaceful coexistence is paramount," stated Chebii.

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