Luhya politicians rally Western behind Sakaja

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the burial of his aunt, held in Bushiangala, Ikolomani, Kakamega County. [GPS]

A section of Luhya politicians has rallied behind Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson’s leadership in Nairobi, citing his development record and a landmark cooperation agreement with President William Ruto that unlocked an additional Sh80 billion for Nairobi.

The politicians described Sakaja as a broad-based candidate, attributing his political standing to the cooperation between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, which they said has strengthened inclusive leadership and development.

The spoke during the burial of Lucy Kubasu, Governor Sakaja’s aunt, held in Bushiangala, Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

They included Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda, and nominated ODM Senator Catherine Mumma.

While urging Kenyans to prioritise development over tribal politics, Shinali called on leaders and citizens to focus on performance.

“We should put tribal politics aside and look at what leaders have achieved. Governor Sakaja’s track record is there,” he said.

His Lugari counterpart Nabwera, while insisting that Sakaja should join ODM and that the Mulembe community will not allow the seat to slip away, urged the region to unite behind the Governor.

“The Mulembe nation should come together and support Sakaja. For us, we shall not give that seat of the Governor to anyone other than Sakaja,” he said.

Nominated ODM Senator Catherine Mumma praised Sakaja’s leadership, particularly his role in implementing the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

“This is the first Governor to sign the cooperation agreement as stipulated in the Urban Areas and Cities Act. That has delivered Sh80 billion extra to Nairobi. He means well, and we have to support him,” she said.

The leaders noted that the cooperation agreement has paved the way for major development projects across the city, positioning Nairobi for improved service delivery and infrastructure growth.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi also commended Sakaja’s leadership style, noting improved cooperation within the county government.

He said that during his tenure, it has been easier to lead the assembly under Sakaja, who has managed to bring together leaders across political divides.

The Speaker observed that despite being elected under UDA, Sakaja has effectively worked with ODM MCAs, maintaining stability and avoiding the chaos that previously characterised the assembly.

UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan assured the governor of continued support, whether under UDA or within the broad-based arrangement.

The politicians, including Members of the County Assembly, further waded into Kakamega County politics, vowing to support Elsie Muhanda in her gubernatorial bid against incumbent Ferdinand Barasa.